Honda Cars India launches Independence Day Service Camp: Offers on car care
Honda Cars India has launched an 'Independence Day Service Camp' starting from August 16 and ending on August 20. Customers of the brand can enjoy special deals on car care services and Periodic Maintenance Labour during this event. The offers encompass various services like interior cleaning, paint treatment/beautification, headlamp and windshield treatment, underbody coating, and more.