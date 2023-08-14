comScore
Honda Cars India launches Independence Day Service Camp: Offers on car care

 1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 03:50 PM IST Livemint

Honda Cars India launches Independence Day Service Camp with special deals on car care services and maintenance. Offers include interior cleaning, paint treatment, and more. Customers can also enjoy discounts on pads, wipers, tires, and batteries.

Representational imagePremium
Representational image

Honda Cars India has launched an 'Independence Day Service Camp' starting from August 16 and ending on August 20. Customers of the brand can enjoy special deals on car care services and Periodic Maintenance Labour during this event. The offers encompass various services like interior cleaning, paint treatment/beautification, headlamp and windshield treatment, underbody coating, and more.

Customers can also benefit from offers on pads, wipers, tyres, and batteries. Additionally, they have the opportunity for a complimentary evaluation of their current vehicles, and exclusive advantages await those contemplating a new Honda car purchase.

Throughout the campaign, prospective customers can get hands-on experience with Honda Sensing's ADAS technology by taking a test drive of the Honda City sedan. Furthermore, a daily lucky draw competition will be held, giving participants an opportunity to win prizes.

Honda's initiative is a way to express gratitude to defense personnel, police officials, and doctors. The company views the special offers on value-added services and periodic maintenance labour as a gesture of appreciation for the devoted service provided by these individuals. 

Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India, stated that these exclusive offers and incentives highlight the company's steadfast dedication to customer satisfaction and the delight of owning a Honda car.

Meanwhile, has commenced the production of its latest midsize SUV, the Elevate, at its manufacturing plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan. With over 90 per cent localisation, the company aims to competitively price the SUV for its nationwide launch in September, just in time for the festive season, reported HT Auto.

Reportedly, the Honda Elevate, set to be Honda's global SUV manufactured in India, is scheduled for launch in September, with deliveries commencing in the same month, according to Honda Cars India. Pre-launch bookings for the SUV are now open across India. The vehicle's striking masculine design has already captured the attention of the automotive community after its unveiling.

This SUV adheres to the automaker's styling philosophy of Man Maximum Machine Minimum. Honda claims that it provides an exceptionally spacious interior, offering ample headroom, knee room, legroom, and a generous 458 liters of cargo space. The bold and masculine exterior features a flat front profile, giving the car a commanding road presence.

 

