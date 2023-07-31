Honda Cars India (HCIL) has commenced the production of its latest midsize SUV , the Elevate, at its manufacturing plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan. With over 90 per cent localisation, the company aims to competitively price the SUV for its nationwide launch in September, just in time for the festive season, reported HT Auto.

Reportedly, the Honda Elevate, set to be Honda's global SUV manufactured in India, is scheduled for launch in September, with deliveries commencing in the same month, according to Honda Cars India. Pre-launch bookings for the SUV are now open across India. The vehicle's striking masculine design has already captured the attention of the automotive community after its unveiling.

This SUV adheres to the automaker's styling philosophy of Man Maximum Machine Minimum. Honda claims that it provides an exceptionally spacious interior, offering ample headroom, knee room, legroom, and a generous 458 liters of cargo space. The bold and masculine exterior features a flat front profile, giving the car a commanding road presence.

In terms of exterior, the Honda Elevate will be offered in an extensive range of exterior color choices, encompassing both single-tone and dual-tone options. Some of the available exterior colors for the SUV include Phoenix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

The Honda Elevate is equipped with a 1.5-litre iVTEC DOHC petrol engine, available with both a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT option. The engine generates a power output of 119 bhp and a maximum torque of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm.

Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd, expressed that the initiation of SUV production marks a significant milestone for the company. He further mentioned that the Elevate has received an overwhelming response from customers nationwide ever since its global unveiling.