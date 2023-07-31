Honda Cars India rolls out production of new midsize SUV Elevate, arriving in September2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 03:58 PM IST
With over 90 per cent localisation, the company aims to competitively price the SUV for its nationwide launch in September.
Honda Cars India (HCIL) has commenced the production of its latest midsize SUV, the Elevate, at its manufacturing plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan. With over 90 per cent localisation, the company aims to competitively price the SUV for its nationwide launch in September, just in time for the festive season, reported HT Auto.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×