After several years, Honda Cars India is preparing to introduce its first compact SUV to the Indian market. The new SUV, which was teased earlier with a sharp design, is scheduled to make its debut in India early next month. Honda aims to compete with Korean rivals, including Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, as well as other compact SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder. The SUV, which is anticipated to be named Elevate, is anticipated to be officially launched later this year.

The Honda SUV that will soon be launched has been spotted several times undergoing tests on public roads ahead of its official debut. The new SUV will share the same platform as the latest generation City sedan. It was registered by Honda Cars in India in 2021 under the name Elevate, which is expected to be the official name of the SUV upon its release.

In terms of design,the Honda Elevate SUV is expected to take design cues from the globally popular CR-V model. A teaser sketch of the upcoming SUV shared by Honda shows a striking resemblance to the latest CR-V design, with slim and sharp LED headlights and a large grille at the front. Spy shots circulating online also suggest that the Elevate SUV will have a muscular front fascia and an impressive road presence. The SUV is set to ride on multi-spoke alloy wheels, with a minimum diameter of 16 inches.

Details about the interior of the Honda Elevate SUV have not yet been revealed, but recent spy shots have shown a large digital display that will likely serve as the central touchscreen for the infotainment system. It is also expected that the driver display will be digital as well.

As for the engine, the Elevate SUV is likely to be equipped with a 1.5-liter petrol engine, possibly the same four-cylinder unit found in the latest generation Honda City. In the City, this engine generates almost 120 bhp of power, while the output for the upcoming SUV is expected to be around 110 bhp.

Honda is expected to maintain its hybrid powertrain offerings in its lineup, as seen with the recent City e:HEV model. Higher variants of the Elevate SUV could also feature this technology. Additionally, Honda may incorporate Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features, already available in its flagship City sedan, to further compete against Korean SUVs and other hybrid-powered models in the compact SUV segment, such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder.