Honda Cars India set to launch new compact SUV to take on Korean rivals and Indian competitors2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 02:50 PM IST
The new SUV will share the same platform as the latest generation City sedan. It was registered by Honda Cars in India in 2021 under the name Elevate, which is expected to be the official name of the SUV upon its release.
After several years, Honda Cars India is preparing to introduce its first compact SUV to the Indian market. The new SUV, which was teased earlier with a sharp design, is scheduled to make its debut in India early next month. Honda aims to compete with Korean rivals, including Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, as well as other compact SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder. The SUV, which is anticipated to be named Elevate, is anticipated to be officially launched later this year.
