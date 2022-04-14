Japanese auto major Honda Motor Company’ India passenger vehicle arm Honda Cars India is planning to introduce an India-focussed sports utility vehicle (SUV) in 2023, a senior company executive said. The move comes after a long wait, and at a time the company’s market share has dropped to just 3% in the passenger vehicle segment.

“We don’t have an SUV line-up in India at present. Not only here, but globally the SUV market is growing. We will launch an SUV in India next year, that’s our plan now", Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India told Mint in an interaction.

The automaker did not disclose details about the price-point or which SUV sub-segment the car will be positioned in. “We are in the development stage right now. We are sure that the SUV will meet customers’ expectations", Tsumura said.

Honda Cars, which has been in a precarious position in the Indian market, with sales continuing to dwindle in the absence of an SUV product, or any new products from the company, barring refreshes of its existing portfolio. In India, growth in the passenger vehicle market was driven entirely by Utility Vehicles (UVs), snagging close to a 40% share of the market, with passenger car sales comprising of sedans and hatchbacks falling behind UVs for the first time in FY2022, data released by automotive industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.

Honda said it is going to launch its first mass-market electric hybrid in India with the Honda City e:HEV in May, a hybrid spin on its best-selling flagship sedan City. While Honda Motor Co on Tuesday laid out a global roadmap to invest $40 billion to launch 10 new EVs over the next decade, Tsumura said there were no plans to launch a full-fledged battery electric vehicle (BEV) in India at the moment.

“We are going to follow that global direction for sure. But in India, we will start by reinforcing the City brand with the launch of the e:HEV. In the future, we may consider many other alternative (technologies) in our product line-up, but as a first step, we are launching an hybrid with a mainstream model which will be locally produced in India from next month", Tsumura said.

Honda promises that its City hybrid, the third such launch in India after hybrid variants of the Verna and Accord were brought to the country as imports, will offer 40% better fuel economy compared to its ICE-counterpart.

At a time homegrown auto major Tata Motors and SAIC-owned MG Motor India are making long strides in the electric vehicle market, with government policy supporting the electrification agenda with attractive incentives for customer adoption and infrastructure creation, plug-in hybrids, sold in India by the likes of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, have not been proved to be a large market yet because of their high cost. However, Honda Cars believes the City e:HEV can attract buyers from various segments.

“The City hybrid is our first hybrid product in a mainstream segment. So we believe it's going to attract buyers looking for a very practical electrified mobility solution not just from the upper sedan segment, but also from the SUV segment. We don’t have a very strong infrastructure for charging EVs at the moment", Kunal Behl, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India said.