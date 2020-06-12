Honda Cars recalls 65,651 units of various models to replace fuel pumps

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday said it is recalling 65,651 units of models like Amaze, City and Jazz to replace faulty fuel pumps.

The company would voluntarily replace fuel pumps in the cars, HCIL said in a statement.

The company would voluntarily replace fuel pumps in the cars, HCIL said in a statement.

The fuel pumps installed in these 2018 manufactured vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could over time result in engine stopping or not starting, it added.

Under the initiative, the company is recalling 32,498 units of Amaze, 16,434 units of City, 7,500 units of Jazz, 7,057 units of WR-V, 1,622 units of BR-V, 360 units of Brio and 180 units of CR-V.

The replacement will be carried out free of cost at company dealerships across the country in a phased manner starting from June 20 and the owners will be contacted individually, HCIL said.

As the dealer facilities are currently functioning with limited staff to ensure implementation of safety and distancing norms specified by the government, customers are advised to visit the dealer with prior appointment to avoid inconvenience, it added. PTI MSS ABM ABM

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

