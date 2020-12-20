Honda cars to get more expensive from January: Report

After many auto manufacturers announced their plans to increase the prices of their cars, Honda is reportedly the latest manufacturer to announce the price hike. The prices are expected to be revised next month.

A report from PTI quoted industry sources claiming that Honda dealers have been informed about the decision about the new revised vehicles prices in India. The report also suggests that the information has been confirmed b a company spokesperson. No major details were revealed regarding the price hike.

The price hike has been attributed to pressure on input cost and currency impact. The new prices will be revealed to dealers early in the month of January.

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), currently has a wide range of cars on offer. Starting from the Honda Amaze, priced at ₹6.17 lakh, going all the way to ₹28.71 lakh for the Honda CR-V. The company is offering year-end deals on its cars with benefits of up to ₹2,50,000.

Renault India also announced a price hike of up to ₹28,000 on their cars from next month. Renault India offers three models in India which includes Kwid, Triber and its popular SUV Duster. The revised prices will affect the prices of all three cars. The price hike from January would vary across variants and products.

Other prominent manufacturers that have announced the price hike include Maruti Suzuki, Ford India, MG Motor and Mahindra & Mahindra. Among two-wheeler manufacturers, Hero MotoCorp announced a price hike of up to ₹1,500 from 1 January.

