Honda CB 350 RS Scrambler launched. Check price, details and other specs

The CB 350 Scrambler will be powered by the same 348 cc, single-cylinder engine

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the second motorcycle based on its new 350cc platform today. Honda CB350 Scrambler follows up the launch of the Honda H’ness CB350 in September 2020.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the second motorcycle based on its new 350cc platform today. Honda CB350 Scrambler follows up the launch of the Honda H’ness CB350 in September 2020.

Bookings for the CB350 RS have been opened at all Honda Big Wing showrooms. The deliveries will begin in early March.

The new CB350 RS gets a sculpted dual-tone coloured fuel tank, round LED headlight and a sporty stance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honda says that the 'RS' in CB350 RS stands for 'Road Sailing'.

The CB 350 RS will be powered by 348 cc, single-cylinder engine which makes 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm.