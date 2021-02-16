Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Honda CB 350 RS Scrambler launched. Check price, details and other specs
The new bike will most likely be a more off-road oriented version of the H'Ness.

Honda CB 350 RS Scrambler launched. Check price, details and other specs

1 min read . 01:54 PM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

The CB 350 Scrambler will be powered by the same 348 cc, single-cylinder engine

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the second motorcycle based on its new 350cc platform today. Honda CB350 Scrambler follows up the launch of the Honda H’ness CB350 in September 2020.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the second motorcycle based on its new 350cc platform today. Honda CB350 Scrambler follows up the launch of the Honda H’ness CB350 in September 2020.

The price of the Honda CB 350 RS is Rs. 1.96 lakh (Ex-showroom, Gurugram).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The price of the Honda CB 350 RS is Rs. 1.96 lakh (Ex-showroom, Gurugram).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Bookings for the CB350 RS have been opened at all Honda Big Wing showrooms. The deliveries will begin in early March.

The new CB350 RS gets a sculpted dual-tone coloured fuel tank, round LED headlight and a sporty stance.

Honda says that the 'RS' in CB350 RS stands for 'Road Sailing'.

The CB 350 RS will be powered by 348 cc, single-cylinder engine which makes 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.