Honda CB 350 RS Scrambler launched. Check price, details and other specs

Honda CB 350 RS Scrambler launched. Check price, details and other specs1 min read . 01:54 PM IST
The CB 350 Scrambler will be powered by the same 348 cc, single-cylinder engine
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The CB 350 Scrambler will be powered by the same 348 cc, single-cylinder engine
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the second motorcycle based on its new 350cc platform today. Honda CB350 Scrambler follows up the launch of the Honda H’ness CB350 in September 2020.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the second motorcycle based on its new 350cc platform today. Honda CB350 Scrambler follows up the launch of the Honda H’ness CB350 in September 2020.
The price of the Honda CB 350 RS is Rs. 1.96 lakh (Ex-showroom, Gurugram).
The price of the Honda CB 350 RS is Rs. 1.96 lakh (Ex-showroom, Gurugram).
Bookings for the CB350 RS have been opened at all Honda Big Wing showrooms. The deliveries will begin in early March.
The new CB350 RS gets a sculpted dual-tone coloured fuel tank, round LED headlight and a sporty stance.
Honda says that the 'RS' in CB350 RS stands for 'Road Sailing'.
The CB 350 RS will be powered by 348 cc, single-cylinder engine which makes 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.