Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Specifications and features compared

Honda has officially launched the CB125 Hornet in India, aiming at the expanding market of stylish 125cc commuter bikes. Although prices are still unannounced, expected on August 1, it is evident that the CB125 Hornet will compete directly with one of the most feature-rich options in this category, the Hero Xtreme 125R. Here’s a comparison of their specifications, features, and hardware:

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Engine and performance Both bikes belong to the premium 125cc segment, but they have slight tuning differences. The Honda CB125 Hornet is powered by a 123.94cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It produces 11 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

In comparison, the Hero Xtreme 125R has a slightly larger 124.7cc engine, with the same 5-speed transmission. It offers a bit more power, 11.24 bhp, at 8,250 rpm, and torque of 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Features and technology Honda is packing the CB125 Hornet with numerous features. It includes full-LED lighting, a stylish twin-LED headlamp with LED daytime running lights (DRLs), a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity via Honda RoadSync, USB Type-C charging, an engine stop switch, and a side-stand engine cut-off.

Meanwhile, the Hero Xtreme 125R also features full-LED lighting and Bluetooth-enabled digital display but uses a simpler digital cluster compared to Honda’s TFT unit. Notably, it is equipped with a segment-first single-channel ABS, boosting safety.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Suspension and brakes Differences here are significant. The CB125 Hornet has segment-first golden USD front forks and a 5-step adjustable mono-shock. Braking is via a 240mm petal disc at the front and a 130mm drum at the rear. It rides on wide tubeless tyres, 80/100-17 at the front and 110/80-17 at the back.

Contrastingly, the Hero Xtreme 125R uses 37mm conventional telescopic forks and a hydraulic monoshock. It features a 240mm front drum brake instead of a disc. Its tyres are slightly wider, with 90/90-17 in front and 120/80-17 at the rear.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Price and value The Hero Xtreme 125R starts at ₹98,000 (ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable premium 125cc bikes in India. Honda has not announced the price of the CB125 Hornet yet, but it is expected to be in the same range, possibly a bit higher due to its feature set.

For those seeking aggressive styling, premium hardware like USD forks, and a modern TFT display, the Honda CB125 Hornet seems to offer more. Conversely, if safety, affordability, and reliability are your priorities, the Hero Xtreme 125R is a strong contender with ABS and a lower price. The final call will depend on the CB125 Hornet’s pricing. Watch for the official announcement on August 1.