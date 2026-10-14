Honda CB250SS scrambler concept unveiled with 249cc engine: Will it launch in India?

Honda has unveiled the CB250SS scrambler concept at the CIMA Motorcycle Trade Show in Chongqing, China, showcasing a new quarter-litre motorcycle with neo-retro styling. The concept includes a 249 cc engine, a gold-finished upside-down (USD) front fork, a round LED headlamp and a ribbed seat. However, Honda has not confirmed its production plans, pricing or technical specifications, according to Australian Motorcycle News.

The CB250SS features a traditionally designed scrambler appearance but is equipped with modern features such as a round TFT instrument cluster and claimed Honda RoadSync connectivity. The motorcycle is currently at the concept stage, with no confirmed booking schedule or retail launch date. Sources indicate that the production model might be available in China in 2027, but Honda has yet to confirm the year. Its availability in India also remains uncertain.

Honda CB250SS: Design and features The Honda CB250SS sports a white-and-red paint scheme, a teardrop fuel tank and a brown ribbed seat. The round headlamp is surfaced by 4 LED projectors and a metal guard. Its scrambler-inspired styling includes a small windscreen, tall handlebars, a short rear section and an upswept exhaust.

The idea also includes a protective under-engine plate, gold-coated front forks and gearbox casing and 17-inch alloy wheels. Attached to the rear of the vehicle are USD front forks and a rear monoshock, which address suspension tasks. The motorcycle also has a round TFT display and Honda RoadSync, which allow for smartphone connectivity, according to BikeWale.

Honda CB250SS: Engine and performance The concept is based on a single-cylinder 249 cc engine with a liquid-cooling system. It is not yet known what its power and torque levels are. Honda has also failed to reveal the figures or transmission details.

The engine may be similar to those in Honda's CB250R and Rebel 250 motorcycles in Japan, according to the reports. However, the exact engine configuration and tuning have yet to be confirmed by the company. An assist-and-slipper clutch has also been reported, though it has not been confirmed for a production model.

Honda CB250SS: Mileage, weight and price Honda has yet to reveal the CB250SS's mileage, kerb weight, fuel tank capacity or price.

The final fuel economy and weight of the motorcycle will be determined by its production characteristics. Prices and mileage values that are rumoured prior to the official announcement are estimates only.

Honda CB250SS bookings and India launch Honda CB250SS Scrambler Concept bookings and sales dates have yet to be announced. According to reports, Honda plans to launch the Honda Sport in China in 2027 but hasn't made any announcement regarding the production schedule.