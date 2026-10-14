Honda CB250SS scrambler concept unveiled with 249cc engine: Will it launch in India?

Honda has unveiled the CB250SS scrambler concept at the CIMA Motorcycle Trade Show in Chongqing, China, showcasing a new quarter-litre motorcycle with neo-retro styling. The concept includes a 249 cc engine, a gold-finished upside-down (USD) front fork, a round LED headlamp and a ribbed seat. However, Honda has not confirmed its production plans, pricing or technical specifications, according to Australian Motorcycle News.

The CB250SS features a traditionally designed scrambler appearance but is equipped with modern features such as a round TFT instrument cluster and claimed Honda RoadSync connectivity. The motorcycle is currently at the concept stage, with no confirmed booking schedule or retail launch date. Sources indicate that the production model might be available in China in 2027, but Honda has yet to confirm the year. Its availability in India also remains uncertain.

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Honda CB250SS: Design and features The Honda CB250SS sports a white-and-red paint scheme, a teardrop fuel tank and a brown ribbed seat. The round headlamp is surfaced by 4 LED projectors and a metal guard. Its scrambler-inspired styling includes a small windscreen, tall handlebars, a short rear section and an upswept exhaust.

The idea also includes a protective under-engine plate, gold-coated front forks and gearbox casing and 17-inch alloy wheels. Attached to the rear of the vehicle are USD front forks and a rear monoshock, which address suspension tasks. The motorcycle also has a round TFT display and Honda RoadSync, which allow for smartphone connectivity, according to BikeWale.

Honda CB250SS: Engine and performance The concept is based on a single-cylinder 249 cc engine with a liquid-cooling system. It is not yet known what its power and torque levels are. Honda has also failed to reveal the figures or transmission details.

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The engine may be similar to those in Honda's CB250R and Rebel 250 motorcycles in Japan, according to the reports. However, the exact engine configuration and tuning have yet to be confirmed by the company. An assist-and-slipper clutch has also been reported, though it has not been confirmed for a production model.

Honda CB250SS: Mileage, weight and price Honda has yet to reveal the CB250SS's mileage, kerb weight, fuel tank capacity or price.

The final fuel economy and weight of the motorcycle will be determined by its production characteristics. Prices and mileage values that are rumoured prior to the official announcement are estimates only.

Honda CB250SS bookings and India launch Honda CB250SS Scrambler Concept bookings and sales dates have yet to be announced. According to reports, Honda plans to launch the Honda Sport in China in 2027 but hasn't made any announcement regarding the production schedule.

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There is no official confirmation regarding its launch in India either. Honda has also yet to reveal the price, dealership availability and booking information in India. Whether the motorcycle will be limited only to the Chinese market or be rolled out to other markets such as India is not known.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.