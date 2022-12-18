Honda CB300F gets a huge discount: All you need to know

Honda launched its CB300F earlier this year and now the entry level bike is available at the company's BigWing dealerships with a discount of ₹50,000. Hence, the new price of the bike ranges between ₹1.76 lakh to ₹1.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Honda launched its CB300F earlier this year and now the entry level bike is available at the company's BigWing dealerships with a discount of ₹50,000. Hence, the new price of the bike ranges between ₹1.76 lakh to ₹1.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
The price of Honda CB300F before the discount stood between ₹2.26 lakh and ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the price cut makes the bike more affordable than before. Notably, this offer is available only via the dealer and stand till stocks last.
The price of Honda CB300F before the discount stood between ₹2.26 lakh and ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the price cut makes the bike more affordable than before. Notably, this offer is available only via the dealer and stand till stocks last.
It seems that the dealers want to clear the stock on the CB300F which might have not garnered the same kind of response as some of its siblings did within the Honda lineup. The bike gets no mechanical changes and retains the 293 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine with 24.1 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 25.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.
It seems that the dealers want to clear the stock on the CB300F which might have not garnered the same kind of response as some of its siblings did within the Honda lineup. The bike gets no mechanical changes and retains the 293 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine with 24.1 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 25.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.
The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and also gets a slip and assist clutch. The suspension set-up comprises USD forks at the front and a five-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking power comes from a 276 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS as standard.
The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and also gets a slip and assist clutch. The suspension set-up comprises USD forks at the front and a five-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking power comes from a 276 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS as standard.
Moreover, the street naked is equipped with an LED headlamp, digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), alloy wheels and more as part of its feature list.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Moreover, the street naked is equipped with an LED headlamp, digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), alloy wheels and more as part of its feature list.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.