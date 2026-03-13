Honda CB350 H'ness vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Monthly EMI calculation

The Honda CB350 H'ness is the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer's attempt to grab a chunk of the bulging 350 cc motorcycle segment in the Indian market, where Royal Enfield holds a lion's share with its range of products. The primary rival of the Honda CB350 H'ness is the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which is one of the bestselling motorcycles in India of all time.

Both these two motorcycles cater to those customers who seek to buy a retro-themed motorcycle that offers great value for money, and can be equally capable of handling regular commuting requirements as well as highway rides.

Here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI payable for both the Honda CB350 H'ness and the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Honda CB350 H'ness vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Monthly EMI comparison

Honda CB350 H'ness vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Honda CB350 H'ness DLX Pro Chrome ₹ 197,003 ₹ 197,003 9.5% 12 months ₹ 17,274 ₹ 10,284 24 months ₹ 9,045 ₹ 20,084 Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Emerald) ₹ 217,585 ₹ 217,585 9.5% 12 months ₹ 19,079 ₹ 11,358 24 months ₹ 9,990 ₹ 22,182

For this EMI comparison, we have calculated the monthly EMIs by taking some factors into consideration. We have considered the Emerald coloured variant of the Classic 350 and the DLX Pro Chrome for the H'ness 350. The loan amounts have been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price for both motorcycles. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, and repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months for both models.

For 12 months of repayment tenure, the monthly EMI for the Honda CB350 H'ness DLX Pro Chrome is ₹17,274, which is reduced to ₹9,045 in the case of a 24-month repayment tenure. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 commands a monthly EMI of ₹19,079 for a 12-month repayment tenure, while for a 24-month tenure, the amount is reduced to ₹9,990.