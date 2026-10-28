Honda CB350C gets blacked-out makeover ahead of Diwali. Here's what's changed

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has unveiled a new blacked-out edition of the CB350C bike for India ahead of Diwali 2026. The new edition is based on the entry-level STD variant and concentrates on cosmetic changes, with a darker theme for those who want a retro motorcycle with a stealth finish. The reported variant's name and on-road price are around ₹2.32 lakh, but Honda has not officially confirmed the variant's name and price.

According to a video shared by ‘Machine Decode’, the new version features more black elements than the existing Pearl Igneous Black colour option. The update is significant as Honda continues to strengthen its CB lineup in India while competing with Royal Enfield and Jawa, the established retro motorcycle brands. The motorcycle retains its existing engine and mechanical setup.

Honda CB350C Black Edition: What's new?

View full Image View full Image Honda CB350C Black Edition.

The biggest change is the new blacked-out treatment. Several components that previously featured chrome or lighter finishes now receive a black finish, giving the bike a more understated appearance.

Updates include a black headlight cowl, rear-view mirrors, front fender support stays, lower sections of the front telescopic forks and horns. The crankcase plate bearing the Honda logo has also been finished in black.

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However, the motorcycle is not entirely blacked out. The exhaust, handlebar and rear twin shock absorbers are still chrome, with silver elements in the handlebar clamps. Rounded fenders and a pea-shooter exhaust keep the CB350C looking like a classic roadster.

Engine and specifications remain unchanged The new edition continues to use Honda's 348.36 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It produces 20.79 PS at 5,500 rpm and 29.5 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. This is fitted with a five-speed gearbox and an assist/slipper clutch.

Other specs include a kerb weight of 186 kg, 165 mm ground clearance and a 15.2-litre fuel tank. The bike also features dual-channel ABS and disc brakes at both ends. The CB350C is available with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda RoadSync, and other features, though some specifications may vary by variant.