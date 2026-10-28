Honda CB350C gets blacked-out makeover ahead of Diwali. Here's what's changed

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has unveiled a new blacked-out edition of the CB350C bike for India ahead of Diwali 2026. The new edition is based on the entry-level STD variant and concentrates on cosmetic changes, with a darker theme for those who want a retro motorcycle with a stealth finish. The reported variant's name and on-road price are around ₹2.32 lakh, but Honda has not officially confirmed the variant's name and price.

According to a video shared by ‘Machine Decode’, the new version features more black elements than the existing Pearl Igneous Black colour option. The update is significant as Honda continues to strengthen its CB lineup in India while competing with Royal Enfield and Jawa, the established retro motorcycle brands. The motorcycle retains its existing engine and mechanical setup.

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Honda CB350C Black Edition: What's new?

Honda CB350C Black Edition.

The biggest change is the new blacked-out treatment. Several components that previously featured chrome or lighter finishes now receive a black finish, giving the bike a more understated appearance.

Updates include a black headlight cowl, rear-view mirrors, front fender support stays, lower sections of the front telescopic forks and horns. The crankcase plate bearing the Honda logo has also been finished in black.

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However, the motorcycle is not entirely blacked out. The exhaust, handlebar and rear twin shock absorbers are still chrome, with silver elements in the handlebar clamps. Rounded fenders and a pea-shooter exhaust keep the CB350C looking like a classic roadster.

Engine and specifications remain unchanged The new edition continues to use Honda's 348.36 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It produces 20.79 PS at 5,500 rpm and 29.5 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. This is fitted with a five-speed gearbox and an assist/slipper clutch.

Other specs include a kerb weight of 186 kg, 165 mm ground clearance and a 15.2-litre fuel tank. The bike also features dual-channel ABS and disc brakes at both ends. The CB350C is available with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda RoadSync, and other features, though some specifications may vary by variant.

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Honda CB350C Black Edition: Price and rivals The new CB350C Black Edition is expected to come with an on-road price of approximately ₹2.32 lakh. The final price is subject to change in various cities and insurance & registration fees. The motorcycle competes with the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa 350 in India's retro motorcycle segment.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.