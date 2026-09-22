Honda CB500 launched in India: Price, 501cc engine, features and variants

Honda has launched the new CB500 in India at an introductory price of ₹2.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Bookings are now open for the motorcycle, which will be sold through Honda BigWing dealerships.

The Honda CB500 was first showcased in India at the company's 10-product event in July 2026. Positioned above the CB350 range, the new roadster is powered by a 501cc single-cylinder engine.

The India-spec Honda CB500 is different from the parallel-twin CB500 models sold in international markets. It gets an air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 27.6 bhp and 43.3 Nm of torque, according to Honda.

The motorcycle is available in three variants, with prices going up to ₹3.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Honda CB500 price and variants Honda offers the CB500 in three variants. All prices are ex-showroom Bengaluru.

CB500 Alloy: ₹ 2.75 lakh

2.75 lakh CB500 Spoke: ₹ 2.99 lakh

2.99 lakh CB500 Spoke with Stripe: ₹ 3.02 lakh The Spoke variant costs ₹24,900 more than the Alloy variant, while the Spoke with Stripe version commands an additional ₹2,000 and gets different colours and graphics.

501cc single-cylinder engine The Honda CB500 is powered by a 501cc air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. Honda's specifications list:

Power: 27.6 bhp

Torque: 43.3 Nm

Engine: Single-cylinder

Cooling: Air/oil-cooled The motorcycle is manufactured in India. Its single-cylinder configuration also sets it apart from Honda's international CB500 family, which uses parallel-twin engines.

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Retro design with modern features Honda says the CB500 draws inspiration from its heritage CB models, including the CB750. The motorcycle follows a classic roadster design while offering modern features.

Key features include:

Honda Selectable Torque Control

Assist and slipper clutch

Honda RoadSync connectivity

Analogue-digital instrument console

All-LED lighting

Dual-channel ABS

Both end with disc brakes

On higher versions, cross-spoke wheels are used. The Spoke and Spoke with Stripe versions come with cross-spoke wheels designed for tubeless tyres.

Updated Honda CB350 range launched

View full Image View full Image Updated Honda CB350 Range launched.

Honda has also opened bookings for the updated CB350, CB350RS and CB350C range through BigWing dealerships. The three motorcycles are available in eight variants.

CB350: ₹1.95 lakh to ₹1.99 lakh

CB350RS: ₹1.99 lakh to ₹2.02 lakh

CB350C: ₹2.00 lakh to ₹2.04 lakh

The motorcycles continue to use the 348.6 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine from the previous model year. They also feature RoadSync connectivity, an assist and slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control.