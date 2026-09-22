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Honda CB500 launched in India: Price, 501cc engine, features and variants

Honda has launched the CB500 in India at 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom), with three variants up to 3.02 lakh. Unlike the global parallel-twin CB500, India gets a 501cc single-cylinder engine (27.6 bhp). Bookings are open via BigWing dealerships, alongside an updated CB350 range.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published22 Sep 2026, 11:28 AM IST
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Honda has launched the new CB500 in India.
Honda has launched the new CB500 in India.(Honda )
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Honda has launched the new CB500 in India at an introductory price of 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Bookings are now open for the motorcycle, which will be sold through Honda BigWing dealerships.

The Honda CB500 was first showcased in India at the company's 10-product event in July 2026. Positioned above the CB350 range, the new roadster is powered by a 501cc single-cylinder engine.

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The India-spec Honda CB500 is different from the parallel-twin CB500 models sold in international markets. It gets an air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 27.6 bhp and 43.3 Nm of torque, according to Honda.

The motorcycle is available in three variants, with prices going up to 3.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Honda CB500 price and variants

Honda offers the CB500 in three variants. All prices are ex-showroom Bengaluru.

  • CB500 Alloy: 2.75 lakh
  • CB500 Spoke: 2.99 lakh
  • CB500 Spoke with Stripe: 3.02 lakh

The Spoke variant costs 24,900 more than the Alloy variant, while the Spoke with Stripe version commands an additional 2,000 and gets different colours and graphics.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark on-road price in India: What buyers will pay

501cc single-cylinder engine

The Honda CB500 is powered by a 501cc air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. Honda's specifications list:

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  • Power: 27.6 bhp
  • Torque: 43.3 Nm
  • Engine: Single-cylinder
  • Cooling: Air/oil-cooled

The motorcycle is manufactured in India. Its single-cylinder configuration also sets it apart from Honda's international CB500 family, which uses parallel-twin engines.

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Retro design with modern features

Honda says the CB500 draws inspiration from its heritage CB models, including the CB750. The motorcycle follows a classic roadster design while offering modern features.

Key features include:

  • Honda Selectable Torque Control
  • Assist and slipper clutch
  • Honda RoadSync connectivity
  • Analogue-digital instrument console
  • All-LED lighting
  • Dual-channel ABS
  • Both end with disc brakes
  • On higher versions, cross-spoke wheels are used.

The Spoke and Spoke with Stripe versions come with cross-spoke wheels designed for tubeless tyres.

Updated Honda CB350 range launched

Updated Honda CB350 Range launched.
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Honda has also opened bookings for the updated CB350, CB350RS and CB350C range through BigWing dealerships. The three motorcycles are available in eight variants.

CB350: 1.95 lakh to 1.99 lakh

CB350RS: 1.99 lakh to 2.02 lakh

CB350C: 2.00 lakh to 2.04 lakh

The motorcycles continue to use the 348.6 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine from the previous model year. They also feature RoadSync connectivity, an assist and slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control.

The CB500 follows the ADV160 and Rebel 300, which Honda launched on August 25. In July 2026, the company announced plans to introduce 10 motorcycles and scooters in India in phases.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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