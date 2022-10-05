Honda CB750 Hornet unveiled: Check features, design and more

The new 755cc parallel-twin engine, like most of modern parallel twins on the market today, employs a 279-degree firing order to mimic the sound of a V-Twin engine.
Honda has taken the wraps off its latest middleweight contender, the CB750 Hornet. Powering this bike is a new liquid-cooled, 755cc parallel-twin engine making 92hp at 9,500rpm and 74.4Nm at 7,000rpm. Interestingly, the bike comes with a comprehensive suits of electronic rider aids such as four rider modes, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control and an optional bi-direction quickshifter.
Honda CB750 Hornet: Underpinnings and engine
Nestling this new engine is a steel diamond frame suspended by a 41m Showa SFF-BP and a pro-link monoshock. With its 15.2-litre fuel tank fully brimmed, the CB750 Hornet weighs 190Kg and the bike has a seat height of 795mm. Braking hardware is courtesy of Nissin, with a pair of four-piston radially mounted calipers biting down on twin 296mm discs and a single-piston caliper clamping down upon a 240mm disc at the rear.
Honda CB750 Hornet: Electronic rider aids
The CB750 brings to the table a comprehensive suite of electronic rider aids controlled through its five-inch full colour TFT display. Equipped with an electronic ride-by-wire throttle CB750 Hornet boasts of four power modes- Sport, Standard, Rain and User (fully customisable).
There are three levels of traction control and wheelie control on offer, integrated and not separately customisable. Rounding off the electronic assists are adjustable engine braking and engine power modes as well as an optional bi-directional quickshifter. Honda has also equipped the CB750 Hornet with Bluetooth connectivity for the TFT display and boasts of Honda Smartphone Voice Control.
Honda CB750 Hornet: Price and rivals
In global markets, the Honda CB750 Hornet is priced at approximately ₹6.5 lakh and it manages to undercut its primary target, the Yamaha MT 07 (priced at approximately ₹6.71 lakh), while offering superior performance and features.
As far as India is concerned, no information on pricing has been revealed about the CB750 Hornet. It can be expected to come at a price of around ₹7.5 lakhs in India if launched here.
