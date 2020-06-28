Honda finally announced that they will be launching the new 2020 City in India in July. The company made it official on Wednesday. Honda started revealing teaser for the new City 2020 in the month of February and now is finally ready to launch the car.

The company has not only given us a date but had also revealed some major details of the new City, including what’s under the hood and inside the cabin. The company has also started receiving bookings for the new sedan

Honda will be launching the City in two engines variants. The petrol version will be powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC engine. This engine will deliver 121 PS power at 6,600 rpm and 100 PS power at 3,600 rpm. The torque will be 145 Nm at 4300 rpm. The company will sell the car with a CVT as well as a manual transmission. The automatic version will yield a mileage of 18.4 kmpl and the manual version will provide 17.8 kmpl.

The diesel will get a 1.5L i-DTEC engine which can churn out 100 PS power at 3,600 rpm and provide 200 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm. It will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox only and will deliver a staggering mileage of 24.1 kmpl.

In terms of measurement, the new Honda City will be going beyond its rivals, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Hyundai Verna. The 2020 Honda City 4,549 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width, and 1,489 mm in height. Its wheelbase is measured at 2,600 mm.

In terms of first in segment features, the Honda City will get a new 17.7 cm (6.97-inch) HD full color TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA). The car will get Z- Shaped wrap-around LED tail lamps and full LED headlamps.

