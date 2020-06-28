Honda City 2020 launching in India next month: All you need to know

Honda will be launching the City in two engines variants. The petrol version will be powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC engine. This engine will deliver 121 PS power at 6,600 rpm and 100 PS power at 3,600 rpm. The torque will be 145 Nm at 4300 rpm. The company will sell the car with a CVT as well as a manual transmission. The automatic version will yield a mileage of 18.4 kmpl and the manual version will provide 17.8 kmpl.