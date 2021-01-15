Honda City achieves highest market share in mid-size sedan segment in CY 2020

Honda Cars India ’s most popular and long-running model Honda City has achieved a new sales milestone in the mid-size sedan segment in CY 2020. The company has reported a cumulative sales of 21,826 units from January to December 2020. The Honda City market share in December 2020 stood at 41% in its segment.

In July 2020, the company had launched the fifth generation of the City. The Honda City is the company’s longest-running brand in the country.

The company, in a statement, claimed that the total sales of the Honda City also helped boost the sales figures in the mid-size sedan segment which grew by 10% in the period July to December 2020 after the launch of the fifth-gen City. The cumulative sales for the segment from July – December 2020 stands at 45,277 units as compared to 41,122 units in the same period last year. The Honda City cumulative sales in July – December 2020 period is 17,347 units, the statement claims.

Commenting on the City’s performance, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "The City brand has been synonymous with Honda in India. Continuously re-inventing itself, each generation of the Honda City has offered new technologies and value propositions to enthrall its customers, creating a benchmark for quality and trust in the process. The launch of 5th Generation City in July last year gave a much-needed impetus to the mid-size sedan segment despite the challenging times. We want to extend our gratitude to our patrons who have continued to show their love for the City brand and experience the pride of owning this model."

The new Honda City comes with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC engine with VTC in Petrol version and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. The car also gets connected features such as Alexa remote capability and Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit as standard with 5-year free subscription and over 32 connected features.

The City comes with features like Full LED headlamps, Z- Shaped wrap-around LED Tail lamp, 17.7 cm HD full-colour TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA).

