Honda City achieves highest market share in mid-size sedan segment in CY 2020

Commenting on the City’s performance, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "The City brand has been synonymous with Honda in India. Continuously re-inventing itself, each generation of the Honda City has offered new technologies and value propositions to enthrall its customers, creating a benchmark for quality and trust in the process. The launch of 5th Generation City in July last year gave a much-needed impetus to the mid-size sedan segment despite the challenging times. We want to extend our gratitude to our patrons who have continued to show their love for the City brand and experience the pride of owning this model."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}