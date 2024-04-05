Active Stocks
Honda City, Amaze and Elevate receive discounts up to ₹83,000: Check all offer details

In April 2024, Honda Cars India is offering generous discounts on its lineup: Amaze with benefits up to ₹83,000, City up to ₹71,500, Elevate SUV up to ₹19,000. Contact dealers for details.

Honda Elevate, Amaze and City receive heavy discounts this April. (Honda)
Honda Elevate, Amaze and City receive heavy discounts this April. (Honda)

Honda Cars India has rolled out enticing benefits for car enthusiasts this April 2024, with substantial discounts across their lineup. As per HT Auto, topping the list is the popular Amaze, adorned with the highest benefits of up to 83,000. Following closely is the City, boasting benefits of up to 71,500, while the Elevate, Honda's SUV offering, presents benefits of up to 19,000.

Notably, the Celebration Offer on the Elevate extends benefits worth 19,000, enhancing its appeal among SUV enthusiasts. Priced between 11.69 lakh and 16.51 lakh (ex-showroom), the Elevate promises a blend of versatility and performance for discerning drivers.

Delving into the specifics of the discounts, the City lineup presents a range of offerings. Customers can avail a cash discount of up to 10,000 or opt for accessories valued at up to 10,897. Meanwhile, the ZX variant stands out with a cash discount of up to 15,000 or accessories worth up to 16,296, coupled with a car exchange bonus of 15,000.

The Amaze, known for its reliability and efficiency, is not far behind in the discount game. Honda sweetens the deal with a cash discount of 10,000 or accessories of up to 12,349, while the E variant offers a cash discount of up to 5,000 or accessories valued at up to 6,298. Corporate discounts, customer loyalty bonuses, and car exchange bonuses further enhance the affordability of these models, making ownership even more enticing for prospective buyers.

Moreover, Honda introduces special editions like the Elegant Edition for the City, offering benefits of up to 36,500, and the Elite Edition for the Amaze, featuring benefits of up to 30,000. These editions add an extra layer of exclusivity, catering to customers seeking a touch of sophistication in their driving experience.

While these discounts promise significant savings, interested buyers are advised to connect with their nearest dealerships for final pricing details.

 

Published: 05 Apr 2024, 12:46 PM IST
