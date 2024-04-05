Honda Cars India has rolled out enticing benefits for car enthusiasts this April 2024, with substantial discounts across their lineup. As per HT Auto, topping the list is the popular Amaze, adorned with the highest benefits of up to ₹83,000. Following closely is the City, boasting benefits of up to ₹71,500, while the Elevate, Honda's SUV offering, presents benefits of up to ₹19,000.

Notably, the Celebration Offer on the Elevate extends benefits worth ₹19,000, enhancing its appeal among SUV enthusiasts. Priced between ₹11.69 lakh and ₹16.51 lakh (ex-showroom), the Elevate promises a blend of versatility and performance for discerning drivers.

Delving into the specifics of the discounts, the City lineup presents a range of offerings. Customers can avail a cash discount of up to ₹10,000 or opt for accessories valued at up to ₹10,897. Meanwhile, the ZX variant stands out with a cash discount of up to ₹15,000 or accessories worth up to ₹16,296, coupled with a car exchange bonus of ₹15,000.

The Amaze, known for its reliability and efficiency, is not far behind in the discount game. Honda sweetens the deal with a cash discount of ₹10,000 or accessories of up to ₹12,349, while the E variant offers a cash discount of up to ₹5,000 or accessories valued at up to ₹6,298. Corporate discounts, customer loyalty bonuses, and car exchange bonuses further enhance the affordability of these models, making ownership even more enticing for prospective buyers.

Moreover, Honda introduces special editions like the Elegant Edition for the City, offering benefits of up to ₹36,500, and the Elite Edition for the Amaze, featuring benefits of up to ₹30,000. These editions add an extra layer of exclusivity, catering to customers seeking a touch of sophistication in their driving experience.

While these discounts promise significant savings, interested buyers are advised to connect with their nearest dealerships for final pricing details.

