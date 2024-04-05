Honda City, Amaze and Elevate receive discounts up to ₹83,000: Check all offer details
In April 2024, Honda Cars India is offering generous discounts on its lineup: Amaze with benefits up to ₹83,000, City up to ₹71,500, Elevate SUV up to ₹19,000. Contact dealers for details.
Honda Cars India has rolled out enticing benefits for car enthusiasts this April 2024, with substantial discounts across their lineup. As per HT Auto, topping the list is the popular Amaze, adorned with the highest benefits of up to ₹83,000. Following closely is the City, boasting benefits of up to ₹71,500, while the Elevate, Honda's SUV offering, presents benefits of up to ₹19,000.