Honda Cars India has introduced its initial discount offer of the year, featuring the flagship models City and Amaze sedans with various incentives throughout January. This discount program, running until the end of the month, allows potential buyers to save up to ₹88,600 if they opt to purchase one of these sedans by January 31.

This month, the Honda City is eligible for the highest benefits, allowing buyers to avail savings of up to ₹88,600 on the sedan purchase. The City comes with a cash discount of ₹25,000 or the option of complimentary accessories valued at ₹26,947.

Additionally, Honda is providing a car exchange bonus of ₹15,000, a customer loyalty bonus of ₹4,000, a Honda Car Exchange Bonus of ₹6,000, and a corporate discount of ₹5,000.

In addition to the mentioned advantages, Honda is providing specific discounts, such as a special corporate discount valued at ₹20,000, applicable to all variants except the new Elegant Edition. The VX and ZX variants come with extended warranty benefits totaling ₹13,651. The City's Elegant Edition also comes with benefits, including a car exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a special edition benefit amounting to ₹40,000.

The Honda Amaze, competing with models like the Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura, is also being offered with discounts of up to ₹72,000 in January. The benefits include a cash discount of ₹30,000 or complimentary accessories valued at ₹36,246 for the S variant. For the E variant, there is a cash discount of ₹10,000 or free accessories worth ₹12,349. The VX variant of the Amaze comes with a cash discount of ₹20,000 or the option of free accessories worth ₹24,346. The pricing for the Honda Amaze starts from ₹7.13 lakh and goes up to ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Moreover, the Amaze sedan is set to offer additional incentives, including a car exchange bonus of ₹15,000, a specialized corporate discount of ₹20,000 (excluding the Elite Edition), a corporate discount of ₹3,000, and a customer loyalty bonus of ₹4,000. For the Elite Edition, there is a car exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a special edition benefit of ₹30,000.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!