Honda City and Amaze receive discount up to ₹88,600 this January: Offer and variant details
Honda Cars India is providing discounts on the City and Amaze sedans, with potential savings of up to ₹88,600. The City offers a cash discount of ₹25,000 or complimentary accessories worth ₹26,947, while the Amaze has discounts of up to ₹72,000.
Honda Cars India has introduced its initial discount offer of the year, featuring the flagship models City and Amaze sedans with various incentives throughout January. This discount program, running until the end of the month, allows potential buyers to save up to ₹88,600 if they opt to purchase one of these sedans by January 31.