Business News/ Auto News / Honda City and Amaze receive discount up to 88,600 this January: Offer and variant details

Honda City and Amaze receive discount up to 88,600 this January: Offer and variant details

Livemint

Honda Cars India is providing discounts on the City and Amaze sedans, with potential savings of up to 88,600. The City offers a cash discount of 25,000 or complimentary accessories worth 26,947, while the Amaze has discounts of up to 72,000.

Honda Amaze (representational image)

Honda Cars India has introduced its initial discount offer of the year, featuring the flagship models City and Amaze sedans with various incentives throughout January. This discount program, running until the end of the month, allows potential buyers to save up to 88,600 if they opt to purchase one of these sedans by January 31.

This month, the Honda City is eligible for the highest benefits, allowing buyers to avail savings of up to 88,600 on the sedan purchase. The City comes with a cash discount of 25,000 or the option of complimentary accessories valued at 26,947.

Additionally, Honda is providing a car exchange bonus of 15,000, a customer loyalty bonus of 4,000, a Honda Car Exchange Bonus of 6,000, and a corporate discount of 5,000.

In addition to the mentioned advantages, Honda is providing specific discounts, such as a special corporate discount valued at 20,000, applicable to all variants except the new Elegant Edition. The VX and ZX variants come with extended warranty benefits totaling 13,651. The City's Elegant Edition also comes with benefits, including a car exchange bonus of 10,000 and a special edition benefit amounting to 40,000.

The Honda Amaze, competing with models like the Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura, is also being offered with discounts of up to 72,000 in January. The benefits include a cash discount of 30,000 or complimentary accessories valued at 36,246 for the S variant. For the E variant, there is a cash discount of 10,000 or free accessories worth 12,349. The VX variant of the Amaze comes with a cash discount of 20,000 or the option of free accessories worth 24,346. The pricing for the Honda Amaze starts from 7.13 lakh and goes up to 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Moreover, the Amaze sedan is set to offer additional incentives, including a car exchange bonus of 15,000, a specialized corporate discount of 20,000 (excluding the Elite Edition), a corporate discount of 3,000, and a customer loyalty bonus of 4,000. For the Elite Edition, there is a car exchange bonus of 10,000 and a special edition benefit of 30,000.

