Honda Cars India has introduced a special edition of its popular sedan Honda City, dubbed as City Apex Limited Edition. Notably, the newly launched sedan joins the Elevate Apex Edition which made its debut last year.

Honda City Apex Edition: Pricing The all-new Honda City Apex Edition is priced at ₹13.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for its mid-V trim, which goes up to ₹15.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top VX variant. Notably, the sedan comes with certain upgrades and now includes a special accessory package. In terms of pricing, this limited edition will cost buyers ₹25,000 more than the standard Honda City.

Honda City Apex Edition: Upgrades and what all is new At the front, the all-new sedan now gets an ‘Apex Edition’ badging and emblem on the fenders and boot lid. The car also gets special edition seat covers in beige, a premium leatherette instrument panel and door padding. Moreover, the sedan features ambient lighting with up to seven colours and shades.

Honda City Apex Edition: Specifications Mechanically, there are no changes in the Honda City Apex Edition. The sedan still draws power from the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that produces 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, which is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-step CVT automatic.

In terms of fuel efficiency, the sedan is claimed to offer a mileage of 17.8 kmpl on the manual variant and 18.4 kmpl on the automatic, as per certified from ARAI.

For features, the Honda City Apex Edtion comes with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a Lane Watch camera, and six airbags.