Honda City challenging 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift in works: Top 3 expectations

The Hyundai Verna may not be the bestselling midsize sedan in the Indian passenger vehicle market, but this model is certainly one of the good looking cars in this country's mass market space. Now, Hyundai is working on a facelifted iteration of Verna, which is expected to come incorporating a plethora of updates across exterior and inside the cabin. A test mule of the 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift has been spotted overseas, giving us a cue of what is coming.

Despite the test mule being spotted in a camouflaged condition, there are hints at the noticeable design changes. The front and rear of the upcoming Verna facelift's test mule was covered with camouflaged wraps, hinting at the mid-cycle updates the midsize sedan is slated to receive.

Here is a quick look at the top five key expectations from the upcoming 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift.

2026 Hyundai Verna facelift: Tweaked design The front and rear of the Hyundai Verna facelift is expected to receive a host of changes. Expect the sedan to feature a revamped front profile with a redesigned radiator grille and sharper bumper contours, adding more visual appeal. The headlamp cluster with LED units too may receive slight tweaks in signature. However, the split headlamp layout would be retained. The bonnet too may come with slight reworked approach. Moving to side profile, the sedan seems similar as the current model. However, new design alloy wheels may come with the facelifted version. At the back, the 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift is expected to sport a revamped bumper and tweaked taillights. In a nutshell, the overall silhouette of the Verna would remain same, but there will be slight redesigning touches, adding more appeal to the car.

2026 Hyundai Verna facelift: Enhanced features The 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift is expected to come with enhanced feature list inside the cabin, rather than going for a complete redesigning approach. The model's dual-screen dashboard layout is likely to be retained in the new model, but there would be more features focusing on comfort and convenience of the occupants. Updated trim finish and revised variant-wise equipment list would further enhance its appeal to consumers, over the outgoing Verna.

2026 Hyundai Verna facelift: Powertrain changes unlikely The powertrain options of the 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift is likely to remain same as the current model. In that case, the new Verna will continue with the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines. Transmission options will include manual and automatic gearbox units. Any mechanical updates are unlikely to be there.