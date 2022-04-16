OPEN APP

Honda City e:HEV hybrid electric car: In pictures

5 Photos . Updated: 16 Apr 2022, 04:47 PM IST Livemint
  • The hybrid electric City e:HEV will be manufactured at Tapukara, Rajasthan
The new Honda City e:HEV features Honda’s self-charging two motor e-CVT hybrid system connected to a smooth 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine.
The new Honda City e:HEV features Honda's self-charging two motor e-CVT hybrid system connected to a smooth 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine.
The company commenced pre-bookings of the New City e:HEV at all authorized Honda dealerships across the country with a booking amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,000.
The company commenced pre-bookings of the New City e:HEV at all authorized Honda dealerships across the country with a booking amount of ₹21,000.
The hybrid electric system produces 126 PS of power with a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5 km/l and maximum motor torque of 253Nm@0 - 3,000 rpm.
The hybrid electric system produces 126 PS of power with a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5 km/l and maximum motor torque of 253Nm@0 - 3,000 rpm.
Honda City e:HEV comes equipped with safety features like ACE body structure, AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System at low speed EV Mode, 6 Airbags, Multi-angle Rear view Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with Deflation Warning and more.
Honda City e:HEV comes equipped with safety features like ACE body structure, AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System at low speed EV Mode, 6 Airbags, Multi-angle Rear view Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with Deflation Warning and more.
The Honda City e:HEV exterior features a new Honda solid wing face , signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear, new claw-type fog light garnish, an e:HEV emblem on the rear, black painted alloy wheels, trunk lip spoiler and rear bumper diffuser with carbon finish.
The Honda City e:HEV exterior features a new Honda solid wing face , signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear, new claw-type fog light garnish, an e:HEV emblem on the rear, black painted alloy wheels, trunk lip spoiler and rear bumper diffuser with carbon finish.
