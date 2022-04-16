Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP

Honda City e:HEV hybrid electric car: In pictures

5 Photos . Updated: 16 Apr 2022, 04:47 PM IST Livemint

  • The hybrid electric City e:HEV will be manufactured at Tapukara, Rajasthan

1/5The new Honda City e:HEV features Honda’s self-charging two motor e-CVT hybrid system connected to a smooth 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine.
<
2/5The company commenced pre-bookings of the New City e:HEV at all authorized Honda dealerships across the country with a booking amount of 21,000.
<
3/5The hybrid electric system produces 126 PS of power with a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5 km/l and maximum motor torque of 253Nm@0 - 3,000 rpm.
<
4/5Honda City e:HEV comes equipped with safety features like ACE body structure, AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System at low speed EV Mode, 6 Airbags, Multi-angle Rear view Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with Deflation Warning and more.
<
5/5The Honda City e:HEV exterior features a new Honda solid wing face , signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear, new claw-type fog light garnish, an e:HEV emblem on the rear, black painted alloy wheels, trunk lip spoiler and rear bumper diffuser with carbon finish.
<