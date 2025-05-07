Honda Cars India announces May discounts on popular models including Elevate, Amaze, and City. Discounts range up to ₹ 76,100 for Elevate and ₹ 63,000 for City. Offers include buyback, corporate packages, and extended warranty. Check with local dealers for availability.

Honda Cars India has announced special discounts on some of the popular cars for the month of May. These special promotions include discounts on its popular Elevate, Amaze and City. The carmaker offers significant price discounts across the company’s vehicle lineup almost every month. This includes buyback offers, corporate packages, loyalty bonus and a complimentary seven-year extended warranty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Discounts on Honda Elevate The Elevate has received a special discount this month worth up to ₹76,100 on its top-tier variant, which is the Elevate ZX. Notably, the SUV is a string rival of MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos in India in this segment. This car houses a powerful 1.5-litre naturally aspirated 4 pot engine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Discounts on Honda Amaze The new Honda Amaze has received corporate discounts and a special loyalty bonus for existing Honda customers. However, the sedan is not getting any cash benefits. A significant benefit of up to ₹57200 has been announced for the Amaze. It is noteworthy that the special benefits are not available on the third-generation Amaze, which has been launched recently by the Japanese automaker. However, the car manufacturer is offering EMIs starting at ₹1111 per lakh for the sedan.

Interested buyers should note that these discounts and deals are based on the availability of the stock, the carmaker and the dealerships. It is advised to consult with the local dealership in your nearby area for the most accurate information on deals.