Honda City gets up to ₹1.07 lakh off, Elevate ZX offered with ₹1.20 lakh benefits

Honda Cars India has rolled out a fresh set of promotional offers for June 2025, with benefits extending up to ₹1.20 lakh across a selection of its popular models. These limited-time incentives, aimed at boosting mid-year sales, apply to models such as the City, City e:HEV hybrid, Elevate, and select variants of the Amaze. The benefits comprise loyalty bonuses, exchange schemes, corporate discounts, and extended warranty packages.

Honda City and City e:HEV: Up to ₹ 1.07 lakh in savings The Honda City continues to attract buyers with offers worth up to ₹1,07,300. This includes all variants of the petrol-powered City sedan. Meanwhile, the City e:HEV hybrid, Honda’s electrified option in the segment, is being offered with benefits totalling ₹65,000. The City range rivals other mid-size sedans like the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus in the Indian market.

Elevate SUV: Highest benefit of ₹ 1.20 lakh Leading the promotional chart is the Honda Elevate, which features the highest discount offering of up to ₹1.20 lakh. This is available specifically on the top-spec ZX variant of the SUV. Powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, the Elevate takes on established competitors such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and MG Astor.

Amaze: Offers on select generations only As for Honda’s sub-compact sedan offering, the latest third-generation Amaze is not included in the cash discount scheme. However, corporate discounts and loyalty benefits are still applicable. Buyers looking at the second-generation Amaze can avail of benefits of up to ₹57,200. Additionally, Honda is offering EMIs starting from ₹1,111 per lakh, making the Amaze a value-friendly option in a segment dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.