Business News/ Auto News / Honda City gets up to 1.07 lakh off, Elevate ZX offered with 1.20 lakh benefits

Honda City gets up to ₹1.07 lakh off, Elevate ZX offered with ₹1.20 lakh benefits

Livemint

Honda Cars India has introduced promotional offers for June 2025, providing benefits up to 1.20 lakh on select models like City, Elevate, and Amaze. Offers include loyalty bonuses and extended warranties, although not all models qualify for cash discounts. 

Honda Cars India has rolled out a fresh set of promotional offers for June 2025, with benefits extending up to 1.20 lakh across a selection of its popular models.

Honda Cars India has rolled out a fresh set of promotional offers for June 2025, with benefits extending up to 1.20 lakh across a selection of its popular models. These limited-time incentives, aimed at boosting mid-year sales, apply to models such as the City, City e:HEV hybrid, Elevate, and select variants of the Amaze. The benefits comprise loyalty bonuses, exchange schemes, corporate discounts, and extended warranty packages.

Honda City and City e:HEV: Up to 1.07 lakh in savings

The Honda City continues to attract buyers with offers worth up to 1,07,300. This includes all variants of the petrol-powered City sedan. Meanwhile, the City e:HEV hybrid, Honda’s electrified option in the segment, is being offered with benefits totalling 65,000. The City range rivals other mid-size sedans like the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus in the Indian market.

Elevate SUV: Highest benefit of 1.20 lakh

Leading the promotional chart is the Honda Elevate, which features the highest discount offering of up to 1.20 lakh. This is available specifically on the top-spec ZX variant of the SUV. Powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, the Elevate takes on established competitors such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and MG Astor.

Amaze: Offers on select generations only

As for Honda’s sub-compact sedan offering, the latest third-generation Amaze is not included in the cash discount scheme. However, corporate discounts and loyalty benefits are still applicable. Buyers looking at the second-generation Amaze can avail of benefits of up to 57,200. Additionally, Honda is offering EMIs starting from 1,111 per lakh, making the Amaze a value-friendly option in a segment dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Terms and availability

It is important to note that all promotional offers are subject to stock availability and may vary by dealership and location. Prospective buyers are advised to contact their nearest Honda dealership to confirm the exact benefits applicable to their preferred variant and model.

