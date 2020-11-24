Honda City hatchback details revealed ahead of launch

The fifth-generation Honda City hatchback model will be launched today in Thailand, according to a Thai auto news portal . The all-new City hatchback model will come in three variants of S+, SV, and RS, the report suggests.

The new City Hatchback is also expected to introduce the same variant in more ASEAN countries. The City hatchback will have feature-rich cabin and draws power from a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 120hp of maximum power and 173Nm of peak torque.

On the outside, the City hatchback has several similarities with the fifth-generation Sedan version but only until the C-pillar. The rear end of the City hatchback witnesses a new tailgate, wraparound LED tail lamps, and bumper.

View Full Image The car will house an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

In the inside, the City hatchback will have a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, cruise control, paddle shifter, and Honda Smart Key System. The car will have an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

It will have six airbags, a Balance control system with cornering vehicle stability assist, speed sensing auto door lock, and an emergency signal system.

