Honda Cars India has confirmed that its City hybrid will be launched in India sometime in the middle of 2022. The Honda City Hybrid was set to launch in India this year, but was delayed due to Covid-19-mandated lockdowns.

Honda City is one of the oldest models marketed in India by the Japanese auto major and is one of its most popular offerings in the country.

Honda City hybrid comes with the company's i-MMD hybrid system, already employed on the international-spec Honda CR-V hybrid and new-generation Honda Jazz.

The i-MMD hybrid setup on the Honda City hybrid is made up of a petrol engine and two motors. The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated Atkinson Cycle unit that can churn out 98hp power and 127Nm of max torque.

The first motor, integrated with the petrol engine, acts as an integrated starte-generator (ISG), while the second motor sends power to the wheels. The second motor produces 109hp and 253Nm torque for the front wheels, relayed via a bespoke gearbox with a single, fixed-gear ratio.

The hybrid setup is likely to feature three drive modes - one using only the electric motors, another with only the petrol engine using a lock-up clutch sending power to wheels directly, and the last one employing both motors and the engine.

This will help the City hybrid use the motors in urban scenarios, and switch to the petrol engine on highways for stronger performance.

The Honda City hybrid is expected to sell at a premium of ₹2-2.5 lakh over the standard trim.

