Honda will showcase the City Hybrid tomorrow in India. The sedan will be first in its segment to offer pure hybrid powertrain. It is expected that Honda City hybrid will be launched in two variants of V and ZX. The mileage of the Honda City Hybrid is rumoured to around 20 kmpl.

Honda City Hybrid may use the same 1.5 litre petrol engine that can churn out 97bhp of power. The engine will be coupled with two electric motors that are going to power the lithium-ion battery pack to drive the car. The electric motor is expected to get 107bhp of power output.

The top trim, ZX, of Honda City hybrid will come with ADAS feature which is known as Sensing in this car. Other features will be on the similar lines in the segment such as lane departure warning, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

The Honda City is already equipped with features such as LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, a rear view camera, a blind-spot monitor, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and tilt and telescopic adjust for steering wheel.