Honda City Sport Edition launched in India with cosmetic upgrades: Know what's changed

Honda Cars India has introduced a new special edition of its popular midsize sedan – the Honda City Sport Edition – aimed at buyers seeking a more dynamic and stylish take on the familiar model.

Priced from ₹14.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the limited-run version brings a host of cosmetic enhancements and is now available at Honda dealerships nationwide.

Sportier Aesthetics The City Sport Edition differentiates itself with a series of blacked-out elements that add a touch of aggression to the sedan’s design. The signature chrome grille has been replaced with a gloss-black finish, while the door mirrors and rear spoiler receive a similar treatment. The metallic grey alloy wheels and gloss-black shark fin antenna further enhance the car’s visual appeal. A distinct ‘Sport’ badge adorns the boot lid, completing the exterior makeover.

Updated Interior with Red Accents Inside, the City Sport Edition continues the dark theme with an all-black cabin complemented by red accents. The dashboard features red garnish inserts, while the leatherette seats sport contrast red stitching, adding a premium and sporty touch. Other highlights include soft-touch door panels and a black-finished steering wheel, also stitched in red, lending a cohesive design language throughout the interior.

Engine and Performance Powering the special edition is the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. The City Sport is offered exclusively with a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission, and Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 18.40 km/l (ARAI certified), making it a sensible choice for city and highway driving alike.

Features and Technology In terms of equipment, the City Sport Edition retains all the creature comforts of the standard variant. This includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice command support, automatic climate control, and a four-speaker audio system. The dual-pod instrument cluster with a multi-information display and Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) also come as standard.