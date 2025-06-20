Honda City Sport Edition launched in India with cosmetic upgrades: Know what's changed

Honda Cars India has introduced a new special edition of its popular midsize sedan – the Honda City Sport Edition – aimed at buyers seeking a more dynamic and stylish take on the familiar model.
Priced from ₹14.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the limited-run version brings a host of cosmetic enhancements and is now available at Honda dealerships nationwide.
The City Sport Edition differentiates itself with a series of blacked-out elements that add a touch of aggression to the sedan’s design. The signature chrome grille has been replaced with a gloss-black finish, while the door mirrors and rear spoiler receive a similar treatment. The metallic grey alloy wheels and gloss-black shark fin antenna further enhance the car’s visual appeal. A distinct ‘Sport’ badge adorns the boot lid, completing the exterior makeover.
Inside, the City Sport Edition continues the dark theme with an all-black cabin complemented by red accents. The dashboard features red garnish inserts, while the leatherette seats sport contrast red stitching, adding a premium and sporty touch. Other highlights include soft-touch door panels and a black-finished steering wheel, also stitched in red, lending a cohesive design language throughout the interior.
Powering the special edition is the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. The City Sport is offered exclusively with a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission, and Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 18.40 km/l (ARAI certified), making it a sensible choice for city and highway driving alike.
In terms of equipment, the City Sport Edition retains all the creature comforts of the standard variant. This includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice command support, automatic climate control, and a four-speaker audio system. The dual-pod instrument cluster with a multi-information display and Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) also come as standard.
The Honda City Sport Edition is available in three paint finishes – Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic. It will compete with other premium sedans in the segment, such as the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Hyundai Verna.
