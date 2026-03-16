Honda City vs Honda City Hybrid: How much monthly EMI to pay for which sedan?

Honda City is certainly the most popular mid-size sedan in India, which competes with rivals like Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus. The Honda City is currently in its fifth generation iteration in India, and is sold in two variant options: City and City e:HEV. The latter one is the hybrid version of the sedan. While the Honda City is sold in multiple trim choices, the City hybrid is sold in a single trim.

The primary difference between the Honda City and the Honda City Hybrid (e:HEV) lies in the powertrain, which translates to a massive gap in fuel efficiency and a significant price premium for the City Hybrid. While the standard version of the Honda City is the classic, reliable choice for most buyers, the City Hybrid is a tech-forward, future-proof alternative for buyers seeking a high-mileage model.

If you have been planning to buy the Honda City or the Honda City Hybrid, and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the EMI for each model.

Honda City vs Honda City Hybrid: Monthly EMI comparison

Honda City vs Honda City Hybrid: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Honda City ZX CVT ₹ 16,07,400 ₹ 16,07,400 9.5% 36 months ₹ 51,490 ₹ 246,231 48 months ₹ 40,383 ₹ 330,981 60 months ₹ 33,758 ₹ 418,104 Honda City Hybrid ZX ₹ 19,99,900 ₹ 19,99,900 36 months ₹ 64,063 ₹ 306,357 48 months ₹ 50,244 ₹ 411,801 60 months ₹ 42,002 ₹ 520,197

For this EMI calculation, we have taken the Honda City's top-end trim ZX CVT, which is priced at ₹16,07,400 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Honda City Hybrid is available in a single trim, priced at ₹19,99,900 (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% ex-showroom pricing for both models. The interest rate considered is 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.