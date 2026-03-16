Honda City vs Honda City Hybrid: How much monthly EMI to pay for which sedan?

Honda City is certainly the most popular mid-size sedan in India, which competes with rivals like Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus. The Honda City is currently in its fifth generation iteration in India, and is sold in two variant options: City and City e:HEV. The latter one is the hybrid version of the sedan. While the Honda City is sold in multiple trim choices, the City hybrid is sold in a single trim.

The primary difference between the Honda City and the Honda City Hybrid (e:HEV) lies in the powertrain, which translates to a massive gap in fuel efficiency and a significant price premium for the City Hybrid. While the standard version of the Honda City is the classic, reliable choice for most buyers, the City Hybrid is a tech-forward, future-proof alternative for buyers seeking a high-mileage model.

If you have been planning to buy the Honda City or the Honda City Hybrid, and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the EMI for each model.

Advertisement

Honda City vs Honda City Hybrid: Monthly EMI comparison

Honda City vs Honda City Hybrid: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Honda City ZX CVT ₹ 16,07,400 ₹ 16,07,400 9.5% 36 months ₹ 51,490 ₹ 246,231 48 months ₹ 40,383 ₹ 330,981 60 months ₹ 33,758 ₹ 418,104 Honda City Hybrid ZX ₹ 19,99,900 ₹ 19,99,900 36 months ₹ 64,063 ₹ 306,357 48 months ₹ 50,244 ₹ 411,801 60 months ₹ 42,002 ₹ 520,197

For this EMI calculation, we have taken the Honda City's top-end trim ZX CVT, which is priced at ₹16,07,400 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Honda City Hybrid is available in a single trim, priced at ₹19,99,900 (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% ex-showroom pricing for both models. The interest rate considered is 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.

According to this calculation, if you are opting for City, the monthly EMI payable for 36 months will be ₹51,490, which will be ₹40,383 for a 48-month tenure and ₹33,758 for a 60-month tenure. If you opt for the Honda City Hybrid, the monthly EMI for a 36-month tenure will be ₹64,063, which will be reduced to ₹50,244 for a 48-month tenure, and ₹42,002 for a 60-month tenure. However, it needs to be remembered that the monthly EMI amount may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the down payment, amount of loan taken, rate of interest, and repayment tenure.

Advertisement

About the Author Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More ✕ Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.