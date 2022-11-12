Honda CL500, a retro style cruiser showcased: All details on scrambler

Honda, an automobile company, has showcased its latest cruiser - CL500, a retro style scrambler at the 2022 EICMA. This new 500 cc bike is the fifth bike in this engine range. However, it is not confirmed whether Honda will launch the CL500 in India or not.
Interestingly, the Honda CL500 is inspired by the CL motorbikes from the era of 60s and 70s. As per the company, the plan of the Honda was to create a lightweight motorbike with off-road dynamics. So, the bike should perform well off-road and it should be ride-able in cities.
Speaking of the engine, the scrambler gets a 471 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine producing 46 Ps of power and 43.4 Nm of torque. The ECU has been tuned specifically for CL500. The final drive is shortened to increase the acceleration. The CL500 comes with a six-speed gearbox and assist/slipper clutch.
Honda’s CL500 uses a tubular steel trellis-style main frame. The suspension duties are done by long-travel suspension consisting of 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and adjustable rear shocks at the rear. The front wheel of the bike measures 19-inches in the front and 17-inch at the rear. The automobile company uses block-pattern tyres. The brakes front and rear feature ABS modulation specifically balanced for enhanced performance on a variety of surfaces, including light off-road.
The bike’s height is accessible as it measures 790 mm. The handle bars of this scrambler are high so that the rider can hold on to them while trail riding. There are also tank pads so that the rider grip the fuel tank. In terms of the fuel, it measures 12 litres and Honda said that the bike delivers a range of 300 kms.
In terms of looks, the lighting elements on the bike are all-LED. The instrument cluster is of negative LED and Honda is also offering Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) technology which operates the rear indicators as hazard lights under sudden and hard braking.
Meanwhile, Honda has also introduced its XL750 Transalp ADV, a new adventure tourer bike at ECIMA 2022. The bike is a middleweight category that is said to be a strong rival of Triumoh 850 Sport, BMW F 850 GS and Ducati Multistrada V2.
