Honda Cars has opened bookings for the new version of its compact sedan Amaze. The new Honda Amaze is set to be launched on August 18.

The company is accepting bookings for Honda Amaze at all authorised dealerships across the country. For buyers looking to book the car from the comfort of their homes, registration has been opened at 'Honda from Home' online platform available at the Honda Cars India (HCIL) website.

Honda Amaze can be booked for a token amount of ₹21,000 at the authorised Honda dealerships. Booking online via 'Honda from Home' will let users register their unit for ₹5,000.

"Since its debut in 2013, Honda Amaze has won the hearts of more than 4.5 lakh Indian customers, making it one of India's most preferred family sedans. We are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model with the launch of New Amaze later this month," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

Goel stated that the new Amaze has become even more premium, stylish and sophisticated in the new avatar. "We are approaching the upcoming festive season with a fully refreshed line-up and hope to create fresh excitement in the market," he added.

Amaze, currently in its second generation, is Honda's largest selling model and enjoys a diverse customer base in India. The model was conceptualised, keeping in mind the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of Indian consumers.

The current version of Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine and a 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine available in manual and CVT versions for both fuel options.

