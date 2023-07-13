Honda Dio 125 scooter launched with H-Smart technology, price starts at ₹83,4002 min read 13 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the all-new Dio 125 scooter in the country. Priced at ₹83,400, the scooter is equipped with a 125cc engine and features smart key technology.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today unveiled the all-new Dio 125 scooter in the country. Priced at ₹83,400 (ex-showroom) for the Standard variant, the scooter is equipped with a 125cc engine. It also comes with a smart key feature.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×