Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today unveiled the all-new Dio 125 scooter in the country. Priced at ₹83,400 (ex-showroom) for the Standard variant, the scooter is equipped with a 125cc engine. It also comes with a smart key feature.

Honda Dio 125 continues to feature an edgy headlamp on the front. There is a dual-outlet exhaust system on the scooter along with modern taillamps and LED headlights. The scooter sits on alloy wheels and boasts of H-Smart technology. Honda’s H-Smart technology offers features like smart find, smart unlock, smart start, and smart safe features.

Honda Dio 5 comes with a start/stop button. Other features include silent starter, digital instrument cluster and dual-function fuel filler.

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "With the launch of Honda Dio in 2002, HMSI introduced India with the concept of moto-scooter. Its dynamic and aggressive motorcycle-inspired appearance combined with the convenience of a scooter soon made it one of the most liked scooters in the country. In its all-new 125cc avatar, the Honda Dio 125 has been specially designed and developed to fulfill the aspirations of young Indian customers."

Honda is giving a 10-year warranty on the scooter that includes 3 years as standard and 7 years extended that a buyer can opt for by paying the additional cost.

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycles & Scooter India said, "At HMSI, we believe in pushing boundaries and redefining the riding experience for our customers. All set to establish new benchmarks, Dio 125 is a combination of sporty design, advanced technology, and compelling convenience. We are proud to present a masterpiece that is not just a head-turner due to its unique styling but also offers cutting-edge features and seamless functionality. With Dio 125, we invite riders to elevate their passion for riding and embark on a thrilling journey like never before."

Honda Dio 125 is powered by 125cc motor with Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) which that company says is optimized to maximise the scooter’s output. Honda eSP is an integration of ACG starter, improvised tumble flow, Programmed Fuel Injection, friction reduction and improved combustion and a solenoid valve.

As mentioned above, the Honda Dio 125 is priced at ₹83,400 for the Standard variant. The H-Smart variant will cost ₹91,300. Buyers will have seven colour options to choose from.