Honda Dio 125 scooter launched with H-Smart technology, price starts at 83,400

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycles & Scooter India said, "At HMSI, we believe in pushing boundaries and redefining the riding experience for our customers. All set to establish new benchmarks, Dio 125 is a combination of sporty design, advanced technology, and compelling convenience. We are proud to present a masterpiece that is not just a head-turner due to its unique styling but also offers cutting-edge features and seamless functionality. With Dio 125, we invite riders to elevate their passion for riding and embark on a thrilling journey like never before."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}