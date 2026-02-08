Honda Dio 125 X-Edition in mind? Here's how much EMI you need to pay every month

Honda has recently launched the Dio 125 X-Edition scooter in the Indian market, which comes as a special edition iteration of the regular Honda Dio 125. The special edition scooter comes priced at ₹87,733 (ex-showroom). The Honda Dio 125 X-Edition comes with only a few cosmetic changes compared to the standard version of the scooter. Beyond that, it remains identical to the H-Smart variant of the regular version of Dio 125. The features, powertrain and specifications of the Honda Dio 125 X-Edition remain the same as the H-Smart trim of the Dio 125.

If you are considering buying the Honda Dio 125 X-Edition and wondering about the possible monthly EMIs you have to pay to own it, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI calculation.

Honda Dio 125 X-Edition: EMI calculation

Honda Dio 125 X-Edition: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Downpayment Loan Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 87,733 ₹ 7,733 ₹ 80,000 8.5% 12 months ₹ 6,978 ₹ 3,731 24 months ₹ 3,636 ₹ 7,275 9% 12 months ₹ 6,996 ₹ 3,953 24 months ₹ 3,655 ₹ 7,715

The Honda Dio 125 X-Edition is priced at RS 87,733 (ex-showroom). In this monthly EMI calculation, we have considered a downpayment of ₹7,733, which means your loan amount will be ₹80,000. The rates of interest considered are 8.5% and 9%, while repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.