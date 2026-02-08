Subscribe

Honda Dio 125 X-Edition in mind? Here's how much EMI you need to pay every month

Mainak Das
Published8 Feb 2026, 06:06 AM IST
Honda has recently launched the Dio 125 X-Edition scooter in the Indian market, which comes as a special edition iteration of the regular Honda Dio 125. The special edition scooter comes priced at 87,733 (ex-showroom). The Honda Dio 125 X-Edition comes with only a few cosmetic changes compared to the standard version of the scooter. Beyond that, it remains identical to the H-Smart variant of the regular version of Dio 125. The features, powertrain and specifications of the Honda Dio 125 X-Edition remain the same as the H-Smart trim of the Dio 125.

Honda Dio 125 X-Edition: EMI calculation

Honda Dio 125 X-Edition: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)DownpaymentLoanInterest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
87,733 7,733 80,0008.5%12 months 6,978 3,731
24 months 3,636 7,275
9%12 months 6,996 3,953
24 months 3,655 7,715

The Honda Dio 125 X-Edition is priced at RS 87,733 (ex-showroom). In this monthly EMI calculation, we have considered a downpayment of 7,733, which means your loan amount will be 80,000. The rates of interest considered are 8.5% and 9%, while repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.

If you opt for 8.5% rate of interest and a 12-month repayment tenure, your monthly EMI amount will be RS 6,978, which will come down to 3,636 if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure. If the rate of interest increases to 9% and the repayment tenure is 12 months, the monthly EMI amount will be 6,996, while in the case of 24 months of repayment tenure, the EMI amount comes down to RS 3,655.

