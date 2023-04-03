Honda discontinues Honda WR-V, Honda Jazz and fourth-generation Honda City in India2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 03:04 PM IST
- Honda WR-V was launched in the year 2017. Placed as a premium urban subcompact crossover SUV, WR-V comes with a starting price of ₹9 lakh.
Honda has taken off the Honda WR-V, Honda Jazz and fourth-generation Honda City cars from its India product list. Instead, the company is gearing up to launch a new mid-size SUVs later in 2023. The upcoming Honda mid-size SUV is likely to take on rivals from Hyundai, Kia, Tata, Skoda and others.
