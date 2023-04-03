Home / Auto News / Honda discontinues Honda WR-V, Honda Jazz and fourth-generation Honda City in India
Back

Honda has taken off the Honda WR-V, Honda Jazz and fourth-generation Honda City cars from its India product list. Instead, the company is gearing up to launch a new mid-size SUVs later in 2023. The upcoming Honda mid-size SUV is likely to take on rivals from Hyundai, Kia, Tata, Skoda and others.

The Honda WR-V was launched in the year 2017. Placed as a premium urban subcompact crossover SUV, WR-V comes with a starting price of 9 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV’s top-model costs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Honda Jazz, on the other hand, first debuted in 2009. The car carries a similar price tag as the Honda WR-V. Once positioned as the company’s most successful models, demand for both Honda WR-V and Honda Jazz has been decreasing.

Recently, the company launched the 2023 model of Honda City. The 2023 Honda City will be available in four different variants, including the SV, V, VX, and ZX trims, with petrol-only options ranging from 11.49 lakh to 15.97 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition, the City e:HEV facelift model will be offered at a price point between 18.89 lakh and 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sedan uses a camera-based system with a forward-looking IRVM-mounted camera and no radar sensor. While camera-based systems are reliable in standard driving conditions, the radar-based technology in Verna is expected to perform better in severe weather conditions like dense fog, smog, dust storms, or darkness. The integration of radar and camera sensors in Hyundai Verna's ADAS technology also offers more accurate and consistent results than the camera-based system available on the Honda City.

One of the biggest updates to the 2023 Honda City is the addition of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that utilizes the Honda Sensing technology. The car is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine, which is now compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel. This engine is capable of generating up to 121 horsepower and 145 Nm of peak torque

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout