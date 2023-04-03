Honda has taken off the Honda WR-V, Honda Jazz and fourth-generation Honda City cars from its India product list. Instead, the company is gearing up to launch a new mid-size SUVs later in 2023. The upcoming Honda mid-size SUV is likely to take on rivals from Hyundai, Kia, Tata, Skoda and others.

The Honda WR-V was launched in the year 2017. Placed as a premium urban subcompact crossover SUV, WR-V comes with a starting price of ₹9 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV’s top-model costs ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Jazz, on the other hand, first debuted in 2009. The car carries a similar price tag as the Honda WR-V. Once positioned as the company’s most successful models, demand for both Honda WR-V and Honda Jazz has been decreasing.

Recently, the company launched the 2023 model of Honda City. The 2023 Honda City will be available in four different variants, including the SV, V, VX, and ZX trims, with petrol-only options ranging from ₹11.49 lakh to ₹15.97 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition, the City e:HEV facelift model will be offered at a price point between ₹18.89 lakh and ₹20.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sedan uses a camera-based system with a forward-looking IRVM-mounted camera and no radar sensor. While camera-based systems are reliable in standard driving conditions, the radar-based technology in Verna is expected to perform better in severe weather conditions like dense fog, smog, dust storms, or darkness. The integration of radar and camera sensors in Hyundai Verna's ADAS technology also offers more accurate and consistent results than the camera-based system available on the Honda City.

One of the biggest updates to the 2023 Honda City is the addition of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that utilizes the Honda Sensing technology. The car is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine, which is now compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel. This engine is capable of generating up to 121 horsepower and 145 Nm of peak torque