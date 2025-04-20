Honda Elevate and Amaze now get CNG options officially with retrofit kits from dealerships

Honda Elevate and the Amaze are now officially available with CNG powertrain. These, however, are retrofitted CNG kits that are fitted at the dealership level. Honda Cars India maintains that these CNG kits have government approval. Nevertheless, to book one, the customer would have to go to the authorised dealership since bookings of the CNG variants cannot be done on the online website.

The company has not done any cosmetic modification to the CNG variants of the Elevate and Amaze. The CNG cylinder will be placed in the boot, so boot space will be sacrificed. The interior will have only one modification in the form of a button to toggle fuel between CNG and petrol.

Offers on Honda cars Honda is offering benefits up to ₹63,300 on the City, whereas the City Hybrid has total benefits up to ₹65,000. All variants of these models are included in these offers.

Meanwhile, the Honda Elevate is being offered with benefits of ₹56,100 on most of its variants, with the flagship Elevate ZX getting the highest benefits of ₹76,100. Honda Elevate Apex Edition also comes with benefits of ₹56,100, along with accessories worth ₹35,000 for the sub-compact SUV.

The second-generation Amaze can be purchased with a price deduction of ₹57,200 on the S trim, while the S CNG trim of Amaze gets a price reduction of ₹77,200 in this month. But neither is available for the third-generation Amaze, the company's most recent launch. The company is offering EMIs at ₹1,111 per lakh on the subcompact sedan.

Honda exports surges Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) ended the financial year 2024-25 with a total sales of 126,151 units, a modest increase from the 124,173 units sold in the last fiscal year. This translates into a mere year-on-year growth of 1.59 per cent for the company. Domestic sales stood at 65,925 units, while exports were a whopping 60,226 units, the highest ever export volume of Honda Cars India with a whooping 60 per cent YoY growth over previous fiscal year.