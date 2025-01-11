Honda Cars India has launched the Elevate Black Edition SUV, featuring an all-black design and starting prices of ₹ 15.51 lakh for the manual variant. The SUV includes premium features, a 1.5-litre petrol engine, and advanced safety equipment, targeting the competitive compact SUV market.

Honda Cars India has unveiled the Elevate Black Edition SUV, adding a striking all-black variant to its lineup. Here are five key highlights of the newest offering from the Japanese automaker:

2. Exclusive Exterior Design The Elevate Black Edition sports a distinctive all-black exterior colour scheme, making it stand out in the compact SUV market. It features black alloy wheels, blacked-out nuts, and chrome accents on the grille. Additional enhancements include silver accents on the skid plates, door trims, and roof rails, as well as exclusive badging for both the Black Edition and the Signature Black Edition.

3. Interior Updates Inside, the Elevate Black Edition continues the all-black theme with leatherette seats featuring black stitching, PVC-wrapped door pads and armrests, and an all-black dashboard. The Signature Black Edition takes it a step further with a seven-colour ambient lighting system, adding a premium touch to the cabin.

4. Features and Safety Equipment The Elevate Black Edition offers the same set of features as the top-end ZX trim. Key highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, wireless charging, and a sunroof. On the safety front, the SUV comes equipped with Honda’s ADAS suite, six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and Hill Hold Assist, among other features.

5. Unchanged Powertrain Mechanically, the Elevate Black Edition remains identical to the standard model. It is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 120 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. Both manual and CVT options are available for the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition.