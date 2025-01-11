Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Honda Elevate Black Edition launched in India: 5 key things to know

Honda Elevate Black Edition launched in India: 5 key things to know

Livemint

Honda Cars India has launched the Elevate Black Edition SUV, featuring an all-black design and starting prices of 15.51 lakh for the manual variant. The SUV includes premium features, a 1.5-litre petrol engine, and advanced safety equipment, targeting the competitive compact SUV market.

The Honda Elevate Black Edition starts at 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual variant and 16.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CVT version.

Honda Cars India has unveiled the Elevate Black Edition SUV, adding a striking all-black variant to its lineup. Here are five key highlights of the newest offering from the Japanese automaker:

1. Pricing and Variants

The Honda Elevate Black Edition starts at 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual variant and 16.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CVT version. It is based on the top-spec ZX trim of the Elevate SUV. Honda has also introduced a slightly premium version called the Signature Black Edition, priced 20,000 higher than the standard Black Edition, with prices ranging up to 16.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Exclusive Exterior Design

The Elevate Black Edition sports a distinctive all-black exterior colour scheme, making it stand out in the compact SUV market. It features black alloy wheels, blacked-out nuts, and chrome accents on the grille. Additional enhancements include silver accents on the skid plates, door trims, and roof rails, as well as exclusive badging for both the Black Edition and the Signature Black Edition.

3. Interior Updates

Inside, the Elevate Black Edition continues the all-black theme with leatherette seats featuring black stitching, PVC-wrapped door pads and armrests, and an all-black dashboard. The Signature Black Edition takes it a step further with a seven-colour ambient lighting system, adding a premium touch to the cabin.

4. Features and Safety Equipment

The Elevate Black Edition offers the same set of features as the top-end ZX trim. Key highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, wireless charging, and a sunroof. On the safety front, the SUV comes equipped with Honda’s ADAS suite, six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and Hill Hold Assist, among other features.

5. Unchanged Powertrain

Mechanically, the Elevate Black Edition remains identical to the standard model. It is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 120 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. Both manual and CVT options are available for the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition.

The Honda Elevate Black Edition is the first model in the company’s Indian lineup to receive such a variant, enhancing its appeal in the competitive compact SUV segment. Rival offerings like the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition and Maruti Grand Vitara Black Series are also expected to feel the heat of this new entrant.

