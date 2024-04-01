Honda Elevate, City and Amaze receive comprehensive safety upgrades: Standard six airbags, ELR seat belts and more
Honda unveils new safety features for Elevate, City, and Amaze models in India, including airbags and seat belt reminders. Pricing for Honda Elevate SUV starts from ₹11.91 lakh, reflecting added safety and value.
In a bid to enhance safety standards across its lineup, Japanese automotive giant Honda has unveiled a suite of new safety features set to revolutionize its Elevate, City, and Amaze models in India. This comprehensive safety overhaul marks a significant step forward in the brand's vision to ensure the well-being of drivers and passengers alike.