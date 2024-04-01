Honda unveils new safety features for Elevate, City, and Amaze models in India, including airbags and seat belt reminders. Pricing for Honda Elevate SUV starts from ₹ 11.91 lakh, reflecting added safety and value.

In a bid to enhance safety standards across its lineup, Japanese automotive giant Honda has unveiled a suite of new safety features set to revolutionize its Elevate, City, and Amaze models in India. This comprehensive safety overhaul marks a significant step forward in the brand's vision to ensure the well-being of drivers and passengers alike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The most crucial safety additions are six airbags, three-point Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seat belts, and a seat belt reminder system for all occupants. These features are now standard across all variants of the Honda Elevate SUV, providing an elevated level of protection for discerning consumers. Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO of Honda Cars India, underscored the brand's dedication to its global vision of 'zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda vehicles' and its overarching principle of 'Safety For Everyone'.

In addition to the crucial safety enhancements, Honda has also incorporated several premium features to enhance the driving experience. Notable among these are vanity mirrors with lids for the TFT driver display and silver-painted AC vent and temperature control knobs, elevating the interior aesthetics of select variants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With these enhancements, the Honda Elevate SUV sees a revised pricing structure, starting from ₹11.91 lakh (ex-showroom) and reaching up to ₹16.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end ZX variant, reflecting the added value and safety offerings.

Moreover, the City and City Hybrid models have not been left behind in this safety revolution. Both models now boast six airbags and seat belt reminders. The City Hybrid variant further receives additional features such as a 4.2-inch color TFT driver display and an 8-speaker premium surround sound system.

Meanwhile, the Honda Amaze sedan has also received a safety boost with the inclusion of seat belt reminders for all five seats, ensuring the safety of all occupants. The updated Amaze now offers an even more compelling value proposition, with prices ranging between ₹7.93 lakh and ₹9.86 lakh (ex-showroom). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

