Thu May 08 2025 09:54:31
Business News/ Auto News / Honda Elevate, City, City e:HEV and second-gen Amaze get benefits up to 76,100 in May
Honda Car India has introduced special promotions for several models, including the Amaze, City, and Elevate, available throughout May. Each month, Honda provides substantial discounts on its vehicle lineup, which typically comprises a loyalty bonus, buyback offers, an exchange bonus, corporate packages, and a complimentary seven-year extended warranty.

(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)

Below is a summary of May's promotions for each Honda model:

1

Honda City and City e:HEV hybrid May discounts

Honda is offering benefits of up to 63,300 on the City model, while the Honda City e:HEV hybrid features a total benefit of 65,000. These offers are applicable to all variants of both models. Housing a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder engine, the Honda City competes with the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Hyundai Verna in the Indian market. The sedan produces about 119 bhp at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm.

2

Honda Elevate May discounts

The Honda Elevate provides benefits of up to 76,100 on the top-tier Elevate ZX. It competes with the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, and similar vehicles. This SUV, from the Japanese automaker, is one of its flagship models in India and is equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine. This unit produces about 119 bhp at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm torque at 4,300 rpm.

3

New Honda Amaze and second-generation Amaze May discounts

The second-generation Amaze has benefits of up to 57,200. It's important to note that these discounts do not apply to the third-generation Amaze, the brand's newest model. 

Although the new Honda Amaze does not have explicit cash benefits, it comes with corporate discounts and special offers for loyal existing Honda customers. The automaker offers EMIs starting at 1,111 per lakh for the subcompact sedan, which competes against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in its segment.

The new generation of the Amaze gets a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder engine that makes close to 89 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm torque at 4,800 rpm.

4

Please be aware that final offers and discounts depend on stock availability, the automaker, and the dealership. It is advisable to consult your preferred dealership in your city for the most precise information regarding these deals.
