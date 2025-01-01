Honda is reportedly preparing to introduce a special Dark Edition of its popular Elevate SUV, marking its second special edition for the model.

According to a report fromRushlane, the Elevate's Dark Edition was recently seen undisguised, showcasing an impressive all-black exterior with distinctive Dark Edition badging positioned on the left rear. This new variant is designed to appeal to the increasing preference among Indian buyers for sleek and stealthy vehicle designs.

Although interior images have not surfaced, it is anticipated that the cabin will mirror the dark theme with an all-black interior, departing from the standard dual-tone black and brown finish, added the publication. To enhance its exclusivity, the Dark Edition is likely to showcase bespoke design elements such as additional Dark Edition badges.

The Honda Elevate Dark Edition is expected to focus on the higher-end variants, offering features like climate control, connected car technology, and Honda’s level-2 ADAS. These additions will further solidify its position in the competitive mid-size SUV segment.

Under the bonnet, the Elevate could retain its 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, delivering 114bhp and 145Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT.

This upcoming edition is set to rival similar offerings in the market, including the Kia Seltos X-Line, Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, Volkswagen Taigun GT-Line, and MG Astor Black Storm. Like its competitors, the Elevate Dark Edition will likely command a price premium over the standard variants.

Honda currently offers the Elevate in seven monotone colours – Lunar Silver Metallic, Phoenix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, and Meteoroid Grey Metallic – along with three dual-tone combinations featuring a Crystal Black Pearl roof paired with Orange, White, or Red shades.